Short Interest in Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) Declines By 75.0%

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VEND opened at $0.01 on Monday. Generation Next Franchise Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.
About Generation Next Franchise Brands
