Short Interest in Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) Declines By 75.0%

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEND opened at $0.01 on Monday. Generation Next Franchise Brands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Generation Next Franchise Brands

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a franchisor, owner and managing member, and direct seller of unattended retail kiosks. The company was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc in March 2016.

