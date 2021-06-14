Short Interest in FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Decreases By 69.2%

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the May 13th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,974,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FONU traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 16,945,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,236,133. FonU2 has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About FonU2

FonU2, Inc operates a film studio, production, and social commerce company. It develops a film production services, as well as offers rental services. FonU2, Inc was formerly known as Cygnus Internet, Inc and changed its name to FonU2, Inc in April 2002. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Rincon, Georgia.

