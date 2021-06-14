Short Interest in FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Decreases By 69.2%

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the May 13th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,974,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FONU traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 16,945,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,236,133. FonU2 has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About FonU2
