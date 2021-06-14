Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Rises By 437.5%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 437.5% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESPGY opened at $0.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22. Esprit has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.0099 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform.

