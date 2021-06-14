Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Expands By 186.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 186.1% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE ETG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.24. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 593,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth $2,861,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth $729,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

