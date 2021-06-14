Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Expands By 186.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 186.1% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE ETG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.24. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
