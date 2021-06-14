Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Rises By 173.2%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 173.2% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Diamondhead Casino stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.41. 51,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,199. Diamondhead Casino has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31.

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

