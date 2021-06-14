Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Rises By 69.1%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 791,200 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the May 13th total of 467,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $208,290.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 155,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,854 over the last ninety days. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPSH opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.31 million, a P/E ratio of 415.00 and a beta of 1.42. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.