Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rises By 420.0%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the May 13th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

