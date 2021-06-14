Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Increases By 141.1%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the May 13th total of 81,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.34. 463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28. CLPS Incorporation has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 109.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation in the first quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Hong Kong SAR. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

