Short Interest in Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Decreases By 50.0%

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CPKF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.