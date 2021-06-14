Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Expands By 94.8%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 714,800 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the May 13th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Central Puerto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

CEPU stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Central Puerto has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Puerto will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Central Puerto by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Puerto by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Central Puerto by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

