Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Decreases By 38.4%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the May 13th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162. Britvic has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61.

Separately, Societe Generale cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

