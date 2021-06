Short Interest in Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Declines By 66.7%

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIRF remained flat at $$46.80 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81. Boiron has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

About Boiron

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary, proprietary, branded homeopathic medicines. Its branded homeopathic medicines include Oscillococcinum to treat flu like symptoms, such as fever, chills, headaches, and muscle aches; Stodal and Stodaline for treating coughs; Arnigel for adjunctive local treatment of benign trauma in the absence of open wounds; Camilia for the treatment of teething problems for babies; and Sédatif PC to treat anxiety and emotional, and minor sleep disorders.

