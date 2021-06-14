Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Drops By 59.4%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the May 13th total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $83,000.

NYSE:BCX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,754. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

