Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Grows By 367.6%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 367.6% from the May 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AXAHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of AXAHY stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. AXA has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

