Short Interest in Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Drops By 51.8%

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the May 13th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AVSR opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24. Avistar Communications has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.42.

Get Avistar Communications alerts:

About Avistar Communications

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Avistar Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avistar Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.