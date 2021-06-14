Short Interest in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Declines By 39.5%

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the May 13th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ AMHC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $1,516,599.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMHC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 214.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

