Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells $222,025.21 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $222,025.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $129,168.72.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $131,616.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $137,654.88.

On Friday, May 21st, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,977 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $152,891.66.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $190,963.55.

On Monday, May 17th, Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $166,636.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $291,132.80.

STTK stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.64. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.36.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,202,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STTK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.