Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 37,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,497,284 shares.The stock last traded at $13.95 and had previously closed at $13.97.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 709.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

