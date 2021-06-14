Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 302.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,091 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $19,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,303,000 after buying an additional 732,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 376.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,507,000 after buying an additional 110,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $142.21. 17,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $142.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.