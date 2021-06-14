Sei Investments Co. Has $21.38 Million Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $21,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,870,777,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,904 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $685,543.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,353,883.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $3,366,299.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,944,001.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 939,652 shares of company stock valued at $89,544,002.

Shares of U stock opened at $99.45 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.73.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on U. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

