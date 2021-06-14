Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Camden Property Trust worth $17,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after acquiring an additional 296,186 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock opened at $135.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.55. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,076 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

