Sei Investments Co. Acquires 23,398 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 35.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in CME Group by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 896.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,456 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CME Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total value of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $8,585,610. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $214.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.33.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.69.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.