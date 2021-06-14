Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $276.74 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,788,971,000 after buying an additional 78,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after buying an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,414,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,044,303,000 after buying an additional 153,779 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

