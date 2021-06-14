Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the May 13th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:SRL traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $12.90. 235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03. Scully Royalty has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.93% of Scully Royalty worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.

