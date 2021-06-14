Scotiabank Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$47.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.75 to C$42.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $27.38. 44,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,691. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $27.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.