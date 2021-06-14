Scotiabank Boosts Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Price Target to C$0.10

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$0.05 to C$0.10 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Mountain Province Diamonds stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

