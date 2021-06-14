Scotiabank Boosts Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Price Target to C$0.10

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$0.05 to C$0.10 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Mountain Province Diamonds stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $91.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative net margin of 99.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

