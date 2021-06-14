Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.62% of Scientific Games worth $134,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 939.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,041 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $63,521,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth about $58,600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 1,787.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Union Gaming Research boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

NASDAQ SGMS traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $74.37. 10,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,376. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.18. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $77.29.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

