Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $97.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $93.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,347. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.84. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

