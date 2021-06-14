Sciencast Management LP Takes $277,000 Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 550.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATR opened at $145.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.04. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

