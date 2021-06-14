Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 775 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lennox International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lennox International by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LII opened at $338.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.07 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

LII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research lowered Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.50.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $147,868.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $333,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,439 shares of company stock worth $10,177,992. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

