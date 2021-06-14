Sciencast Management LP Invests $306,000 in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Mattel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,654,000 after purchasing an additional 176,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,735,000 after purchasing an additional 480,572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mattel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,399,000 after purchasing an additional 72,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,686,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.00 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

