Sciencast Management LP Invests $237,000 in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $52,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth $109,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

EVBG opened at $124.34 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.24.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

