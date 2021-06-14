Sciencast Management LP Invests $214,000 in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 80.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $26.27.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

