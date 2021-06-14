Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,186,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,458,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after purchasing an additional 144,196 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 131,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,267,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $27.58 on Monday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSEM shares. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

