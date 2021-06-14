Sciencast Management LP Boosts Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 14.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARG opened at $25.13 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $398,829.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,120,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,922,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,727 shares of company stock worth $8,631,083. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

