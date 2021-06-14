Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $25.65 Average PT from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.65.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
SNDR opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.79. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.