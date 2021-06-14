Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $25.65 Average PT from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.65.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

SNDR opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.79. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

