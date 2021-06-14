SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells $1,920,060.00 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SBAC opened at $317.34 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.93.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Raine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 201,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

