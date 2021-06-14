Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce $59.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.22 million and the lowest is $58.99 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $53.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $240.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $242.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $251.59 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

BFS traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $46.68. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.73. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 32.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

