Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after buying an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after buying an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,921,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after buying an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $53.80 on Monday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

