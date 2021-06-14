Sands Capital Management LLC Sells 66,701 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,701 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $15,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,556,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth $2,858,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $5,330,000. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.62 and a quick ratio of 16.89. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.90.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MASS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

