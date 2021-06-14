Sands Capital Management LLC Has $559.99 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $559,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,424.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,313.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,441.72. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

