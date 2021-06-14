Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires 788,974 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,734,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,974 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $266,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.18. 49,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,267. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

