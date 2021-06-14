Sanders Capital LLC Sells 1,214,958 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sanders Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,023,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,214,958 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Apple worth $2,008,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $127.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.