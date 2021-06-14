salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

NYSE CRM opened at $240.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $171.27 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

