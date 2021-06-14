Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Up 80.8% This Week

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 80.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $598,117.46 and approximately $86,184.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $362.56 or 0.00884901 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000038 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

