Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Geoffrey Richard Carter Acquires 57 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 57 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($195.11).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 58 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £151.38 ($197.78).

On Thursday, March 25th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 20,583 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £49,399.20 ($64,540.37).

LON SBRE opened at GBX 267 ($3.49) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £667.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

SBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 257 ($3.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.