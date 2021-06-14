Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,601 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,601 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,298. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

