Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,254 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.64.

ALGT opened at $211.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.24. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $99.27 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

