Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Culp were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CULP. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Culp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 126,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $17.09 on Monday. Culp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

