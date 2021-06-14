Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $154.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,172 shares of company stock worth $75,161,045 over the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

